St. Ignatius Elementary teacher is building readers one night at a time with books and parental support

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. — A first grade teacher at St. Ignatius Elementary is on a mission to make reading a daily habit for her students — and she's asking parents to be part of it.

Kirsten Hawkaluk is encouraging her students to read for 20 minutes every night at home, saying the practice builds skills that extend well beyond her classroom.

"Reading is an incredibly complex skill… it is not something that comes naturally, so it requires a lot of building, skill building throughout life," Hawkaluk said.

The Scripps "Give a Child a Book" campaign, supported by KPAX and the Scripps Howard Foundation, has donated hundreds of books to Title 1 schools like St. Ignatius, making it easier for students to keep reading once the school day ends.

"Home reading is really important… it gives kids the extra practice that they're learning at school. And it helps parents connect," Hawkaluk said.

The books have made an impression on students. One first grader said reading sparks creativity.

"I like drawing and reading because it makes my brain think about stuff," the student said.

Others are enjoying the books for different reasons.

"I like the colors that are in the books because I just like colors so much," one student said.

"I get to read the books with my friends and I think that's it," another student said.

For Hawkaluk, the goal goes well beyond literacy. She sees access to books as a gateway to everything her students will learn throughout their lives.

"When we put books into the hands of kids, they have opportunities to learn to read. I think any child will benefit from having books," Hawkaluk said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

