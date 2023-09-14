St. Ignatius students receive gift from 'Give a Child a Book Campaign'

ST IGNATIUS - Kids in St. Ignatius received a free copy of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, as part of the KPAX and the Scripps Howard Fund's "Give a Child a Book Campaign."

Students in the third through eighth grades grabbed their free books and were surprised to find Harry Potter.

“I don’t usually read these big of books, but when it sounds interesting I’ll read it, my friends read it in second grade, and I always wanted to read it, but I didn’t know where to get it," one third grade student said.

Claire Peterson/MTN News Students in St. Ignatius received a free copy of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone as part of our "Give a Child a Book Campaign" on September 14, 2023.

St. Ignatius school librarian Brenda Clouser says the free books mean a new opportunity to continue to develop her students' literacy.

“These books are so important to them, to put them in their hands, to be able to take books home that they have and can keep," she said. "Sometimes, you know, not all our children have a lot of opportunities to get a lot of books, so you know, we are gratefully indebted to this campaign.”

Having an interesting book at home to read can even rub off on siblings and younger kids, spreading the love of reading through St. Ignatius.

