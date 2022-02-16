Dr. Pepper Brought Back Their Berries & Cream Flavor For A Giveaway—Here’s How To Enter

After discontinuing the flavor just months after its release in 2006, Dr. Pepper is bringing back its Berries & Cream soda — but getting a can will be tricky.

Although it’s been off store shelves for 15 years, Dr. Pepper Berries & Cream appears to be the same soda as before, with notes of blueberry, raspberry and vanilla added to the 23 flavors in the original Dr. Pepper soda.

While this news is exciting for Dr. Pepper fans who love variations on the original, it will be hard to get your hands on this flavor, as it won’t be available in stores. Instead, the brand is giving away cans of berries and cream.

The brand tweeted that the only way to get this soda is to sign up for Dr. Pepper’s “Pepper Perks” rewards program and enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the flavor.

Is there anything the world deserves more than a new Dr pepper flavor? Probably not. Sign up for Pepper Perks at the link in our bio for a chance to win pic.twitter.com/SEFrUh0HZi — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) February 11, 2022

Signing up for the rewards program is free and once you’ve signed into your account, you’ll hit “redeem” to earn a free entry and a chance at winning a can.

You’ll need to sign up by March 7 and keep in mind that entering does not guarantee that you’ll win. There is a maximum of one entry per person, with 582 winners selected on or around March 9.

This is not the first time Dr. Pepper has offered a new spin on their classic soda. The brand has also released a dark berry flavor, cream soda and Fantastic Chocolate.

For serious fans, there have been a handful of Dr. Pepper-flavored foods including licorice, cotton candy, cake and even baked beans. You can always make your own Dr. Pepper treats as well, like these brownies that use the soda to provide a unique flavor and help with the texture and moisture of the brownie.

While you wait to see if you’ll win a can of Dr. Pepper Berries & Cream, Mountain Dew is offering fans something new: a boozy version of Mountain Dew soda. Hard Mountain Dew will begin hitting store shelves in February in four flavors: classic Mountain Dew, Black Cherry, Watermelon and Baja Blast.

Not a Mountain Dew fan? Bud Light is making a hard soda that has zero sugar and 100 calories per can. It is available now in Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda and Citrus Soda.

Are you hoping to get your hands on a can of Dr. Pepper Berries & Cream?

