Drew Barrymore launched a heart-shaped Dutch oven for Valentine’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a whole range of pink cookware and a special heart-shaped Dutch oven. Yes, they might be the line’s cutest launches yet.

The Beautiful Kitchenware line includes kitchen appliances like a stand mixer, tea kettle, blender, air fryer, slow cooker and more, and now, many of them come in the new pink shade called Rosé. The hue is limited edition and exclusive to Walmart, so you’ll want to shop now to ensure you can snag this colorful collection.

As for which items to buy, here are some of our favorites if you’re looking to up your aesthetic game in the kitchen.

$40 at Walmart

While not technically part of the Rosé collection, the brand has brought back their heart-shaped Dutch oven for a limited time to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

While it can be used for baking or on the stovetop, the Dutch oven is two quarts, so it’s quite deep and works well for making a thicker dessert — like a cake — or for meals like pasta.

Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it comes in pink champagne, which is a slightly different shade of pink than Rosé, and merlot, a dark red color that’s also perfect for Valentine’s Day.

$99 at Walmart

Priced at $99, this 5.3-quart stand mixer can make up to nine dozen cookies at once. With a 300-watt mixing system and 12 speeds, it also has a tilt-head design so you can add ingredients while it’s mixing instead of having to turn it off first, which saves quite a bit of time and hassle.

It also comes with a splash guard to prevent splatters and the accessories are not only removable but also dishwasher safe. Along with the splash guard, it includes a coated metal flat beater, dough hook and a stainless steel wire balloon whisk.

If you don’t want the new Rosé color, you can instead order it in black, blue, purple, gray, white or sage green.

MORE: New Drew Barrymore coffee maker lets you grind and brew at the same time

$50 at Walmart

MORE: Drew Barrymore’s 5-in-1 skillet is a multifunctional bargain for $50

In need of a new slow cooker for Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl Sunday or just to use year-round?

This 6-quartprogrammable slow cooker is priced at less than $50 and can feed up to seven people. With touch-activated illumination on the front, it automatically switches to the ‘keep warm’ function once cooking is finished so you can be sure your food stays warm even if you can’t get to it right away.

It also includes a programmable digital countdown timer from 30 minutes up to 24 hours and has five preset slow-cooking functions – meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili.

The removable cooking pot and tempered glass lid are dishwasher-safe, making clean-up easy whether you’re cooking for one or throwing a party.

$109 (was $129) at Walmart

Even the most expensive item in the collection is a great deal. Priced at $129 (but on sale as of press time for $109), this 12-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set comes with two frying pans, a sauté pan, a saucepan, a Dutch oven and four lids.

The set is made with a non-toxic ceramic non-stick coating that is free of PTFE, PFOA and PFOS. It is compatible with all stovetops, including induction, and all parts — including the lids — are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The set comes with an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors. While the set is dishwasher safe, handwash is recommended.

If the Rosé is too much for you to have on this many items, the set also comes in black, blue, purple, taupe, white and two shades of green.

Other items in the collection include a 14-cup programmable drip coffee maker, a personal blender set that comes with 12 pieces, an electric gooseneck kettle, an adorable 2-slice toaster and a 6-quart air fryer for just $69.

Will you be giving your kitchen a pink makeover?

Drew Barrymore launched a heart-shaped Dutch oven for Valentine’s Day originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.