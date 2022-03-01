Enjoy A Florida Glamping Vacation In A Covered Wagon

If the idea of camping appeals to you but you want something a little fancier than a tent, glamping might be just the type of vacation you long for. At Westgate River Ranch and Rodeo, a glamping resort in Florida, you can experience the wilderness while relaxing in comfort.

However, the lodging available at Westgate differs from what you might find at some other glamping sites. The ranch’s website calls the experience “glamping Florida style.” Along with lodge suites, luxury tents and cabins, you can rent a Luxe Conestoga Wagon.

The resort shared an overhead shot of the accommodations on Facebook, writing, “Sky above, glamping adventures down below!”

The exteriors of these glamping digs are built to resemble the large, heavy modes of transportation used to move cargo by horse or oxen in the U.S. and Canada during the 1700s and late 1800s. But inside, they are anything but old-fashioned.

The 495-square feet wagons sleep up to six glampers, with a king bed, twin bunk beds and a queen-size sofa sleeper. There is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower, heat and air conditioning, two rocking chairs, and a kitchenette featuring a microwave, coffee maker and mini-refrigerator. You can get a peek into one of the wagons in this post on the resort’s Facebook page.

Some of the more glamourous amenities include a personal concierge service, fresh coffee delivery every morning, luxury linens, resort golf carts and a campfire lit nightly by staff. In addition, the wagons have small porches and barbecue grills, as seen in this Facebook post. After all, what would a stay in a wagon be without a meal over an open fire?

The dude ranch-style resort is an hour and a half south of Orlando on 1,700 acres overlooking the scenic Kissimmee River. You can enjoy horseback riding, line dancing, fishing, airboat rides and an award-winning rodeo every Saturday night.

On-site, you’ll find a restaurant, saloon and general store. There are too many other amenities to list, but they include bungee jumping, swimming, swamp buggy rides, tennis, mechanical bull-riding, a petting zoo and much more.

And if a covered wagon isn’t your glamping style, you might opt to spend the night in a 651-square foot Luxe Teepee instead.

Ready to saddle up?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.