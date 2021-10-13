Watch
Adele announces new album "30" to be released Nov. 19

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Adele
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 13, 2021
Adele has confirmed her new album will be released on Nov. 19.

The long-awaited album comes seven years after she released "24" in 2015.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago, the British artist said in her announcement. "Quite the opposite actually."

Last week, the Grammy-winning songstress teased fans with a clip of her new song “Easy on Me."

The song will be released on Friday.

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," Adele said. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. I discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

This will be the 33-year-old singer's fourth studio album.

