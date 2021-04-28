Watch
Elizabeth Banks to voice Pebbles, executive produce 'Flintstones' sequel 'Bedrock'

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Elizabeth Banks arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Elizabeth Banks
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 28, 2021
If you haven't already met "The Flintstones," you'll have a chance to when Fox airs the sequel.

According to Variety, the animated show "Bedrock" will pick up 20 years after the original cartoon ended.

Elizabeth Banks is attached to star as Pebbles and will be an executive producer.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will follow Pebbles as she starts her career and her father, Fred Flintsone, is retiring.

The original was launched in 1960 and ran for six seasons.

No word yet on when the sequel will make its debut.

