Elton John postpones European leg of tour to undergo hip surgery

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:01:14-04

Elton John has postponed the European leg of his tour so he can undergo hip surgery.

The legendary singer announced on social media that he had pushed back the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back to 2023 so he could get an operation on his hip after taking a nasty fall several months ago that's left him in severe pain.

"At the end of my summer break, I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," the 74-year-old singer said in a statement. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

John said he still plans to perform on Sept. 25 at the Global Citizen event because he doesn't "want to let a charity down."

He added that he plans to begin the U.S. leg of his tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.

