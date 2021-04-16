First season of 'Lord of the Rings' Amazon series will reportedly cost $465 million

The highly anticipated upcoming Amazon “Lord of the Rings” TV series will cost more than all of Smaug's gold in "The Hobbit."

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, the show will cost approximately $465 million to produce the first season.

CNBC reported that it'd cost $500 million to shoot multiple seasons, which doesn't include the cost Amazon purchased the rights from author J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate, which was $250 million.

In comparison, HBO spent around $15 million per episode to shoot season eight of "Game of Thrones," THR and Variety reported.

“This will be the largest television series ever made,” Stuart Nash, New Zealand minister for economic development and tourism, said in an interview with New Zealand outlet Stuff.

In 2017, Amazon purchased the rights to the franchise, THR reported.