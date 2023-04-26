Former MTN News journalist Ian Marquand competes on "Jeopardy!"

Former Montana news broadcaster/journalist Ian Marquand did not win during his appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday but played a very competitive game.

During the contestant chat with host Ken Jennings after the first commercial break, Marquand talked about the Montana Academic Challenge that he created and hosted for several years when he lived in the Treasure State.



At the end of the two rounds and headed into Final Jeopardy, returning champ Dillon Hupp had $10,600; Marquand had $11,600; and Johanna Stoberock had $15,600.

The Final Jeopardy! clue, in the category TV History, was: "The 1980s 'Magnum P.I.' used a soundstage of this long-running drama that had just ended, and even referred to its lead character."

All three contestants were wrong; the correct response was "Hawaii Five-O."

The final scores were: Hupp, $0; Marquand, $600; Stoberock, $6,999.