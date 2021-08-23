'Golden Girls' heading to theaters for two-night screening in September

The "Golden Girls" are heading to a movie theater near you.

For the first time, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia fans can catch girls on the silver screen for two days in September.

In celebration of the beloved sitcom turning 36, series producer ABC Signature has partnered with entertainment content provider Fathom Events to bring fans "Forever Golden: A Celebration of the Golden Girls!" which will show fan-favorite episodes in theaters on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, according to Fathom Events.

According to Cinemark, the episodes that are to be shown will be "The Pilot," "Grab That Dough," "Journey to the Center of Attention," "Henny Penny – Straight, No Chaser," and "The Case of Libertine Belle."

The show, which starred Betty White, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Bea Arthur, aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.