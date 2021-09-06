Howard University officially renames fine arts building after Chadwick Boseman, installs sign

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has officially renamed its fine arts building after the late "Black Panther" actor and installed a new sign on Thursday.

On Twitter, the university said, Boseman "left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation."

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in directing.

He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Walt Disney Company's Executive Chairman Bob Iger is pledging to help build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school. He’s also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.