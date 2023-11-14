Watch Now
Kalispell man competes (again) on Jeopardy!

Stuart Crane (right) will appear on Jeopardy! on November 13, 2023.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 10:56:32-05

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man was on national television on Monday night, competing on Jeopardy!

Born and raised in Montana, Stuart Crane has lived in Kalispell since 2011 with his wife and two children.

He previously appeared on Jeopardy! Back in February of 2021, and even won an episode.

Crane was invited back to compete in Jeopardy’s Champions wild card format which invites past contestants who didn’t initially qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

He did well in the competition, totaling a score of more than $40,000. In the end, Crane lost by just $1.

