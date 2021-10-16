Watch
'Married... with Children' star Katey Sagal reportedly hit by car in LA

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Katey Sagal attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Katey Sagal
Posted at 6:01 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:44:18-04

"Married...with Children" star Katey Sagal is reportedly going to be OK after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Los Angeles on Friday.

TMZ reported that a Tesla was making a left turn and clipped Sagal, who they didn't see crossing the street.

According to TMZ, the driver of the Tesla stopped to help her, who was then transported to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries.

According to People, no arrests were made, and no citations were issued.

The media news outlets reported that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

