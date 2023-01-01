What is your job?

I’m back as a fill-in Meteorologist for all of our MTN stations and your new 'Big Sky Blend' host!

When did you start working here?

I started at KPAX in June of 2010.

Where else have you worked?

I was the Chief Forecaster for Beartooth NBC in Helena, MT and was the Chief Meteorologist at KPAX until June of 2019.

Where did you go to college?

I graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Journalism in 2007. I also graduated from Mississippi State with my Broadcast Meteorology degree in the summer of 2012.

Where did you grow up?

I was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN

What do you love about living here?

I LOVE Montana, all the friendly people and all the interesting weather the state has to offer! I also like skiing, camping, traveling, rafting, fly fishing, volunteering with local animal shelters and hanging out and spending time with my friends and family. My husband (Matt) and I are proud parents of our son (Wade) and daughters (Bryn & Alta)! We’re a big animal-loving family, too… we have three dogs (Brick, Agnes & Clark) and a cat (Seeley)! Couldn’t be happier!!

If you have any weather questions or just want to chat in general, feel free to reach out!

