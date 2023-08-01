Experts track a surge of hate speech on the X social network

Scripps News Tonight speaks with Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, after the group published new findings about hate speech on X's platform.

"This latest piece of research was one where we took 100 bits of really, really nasty hatred — people calling for gay people to be executed, the most extreme forms of antisemitism, all by these new $8 a month blue tick verified people that Elon Musk has been courting — and we reported them to the platform, using their own reporting tools," Ahmed said. "And then we went back and audited it. 99 times out of 100, they failed to enforce their own rules on these people."

Ahmed's nonprofit received a letter from X Corp., Twitter's parent company, on Monday, accusing it of trying to hurt the social platform. Lawyers for X alleged CCDH made false or misleading claims about X's practices. CCDH denied those allegations, and says it's an attempt by X to "intimidate groups pointing out the site's hate speech issues."

Scripps News made multiple requests to X for comment on the situation. The company did not respond.

