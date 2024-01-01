Fatal two vehicle accident in Ravalli County

FLORENCE- A fatal two vehicle accident occurred near Florence.

A 66 year-old male was driving a Chevy Cavalier from Stevensville passed away after hitting another vehicle.

The driver was transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where the driver subsumed to their injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The second vehicle involved was a Chevy Tahoe. The 26-year-old female driver was transported to Community Medical Center. The driver was injured, the extent of the injuries of the driver are not known at this time.

The head-on crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected.

