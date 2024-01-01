Watch Now
Fatal two vehicle accident in Ravalli County

A two vehicle accident occurred near Florence. One driver later passed away from injuries after being transported to St. Patrick Hospital
Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 23:11:17-05

FLORENCE- A fatal two vehicle accident occurred near Florence.

A 66 year-old male was driving a Chevy Cavalier from Stevensville passed away after hitting another vehicle.

The driver was transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where the driver subsumed to their injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

The second vehicle involved was a Chevy Tahoe. The 26-year-old female driver was transported to Community Medical Center. The driver was injured, the extent of the injuries of the driver are not known at this time.

The head-on crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not suspected.

