Can You Find The Tiny Crab Hidden Among The Poppies In This Puzzle?

Another day, another Dudás puzzle! Seek-and-find master Gergely Dudás (who also goes by “The Dudolf”) is known for his whimsical and charming illustrations that challenge you to find a hidden object.

One of his latest seek-and-find puzzles is so tough you may be tempted to cheat, but stick with it!

Finding a little red crab in a field of red poppies is a bit of a brain-bender, but if you just slowly scan the picture from top to bottom or right to left and keep your eyes out for anything unusual, you will find the crab soon enough. Dudás posted the puzzle on Facebook, but as he suggests in the caption, it’s best to click through to see the full image on your screen:

Did you find it?

Ready for a hint? Look on the far right side.

Want to check your answer to see if you’re right? Here is the solution.

Dudás, who hails from Budapest, Hungary, also illustrates the children’s graphic novel series “Fox and Rabbit.” His seek-and-find puzzles (such as “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things,” “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things: Halloween Seek-and-Find” and “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find”) are great gifts for young readers who love to do search puzzles but are a bit too young for “Where’s Waldo?” They are a great way to pass the time when traveling, sitting at restaurants or just when you’re up for a fun family challenge.

He also posts many of his seek-and-find puzzles online, so fans have many opportunities to find the mouse among the mushrooms, or the one teddy bear who doesn’t have a bow tie.

Dudás also has puzzles that help to teach kids STEAM skills. His ice cream cone math puzzle is a fun challenge for kids and adults alike. By solving the equations, kids figure out the numerical value of each ice cream scoop and cone. Forget boring math problems: With these brightly colored illustrations and smiling ice creams, kids won’t feel like math is a punishment, but rather an exciting way to learn more about the world. If only Dudás illustrated every math book, we bet a lot more kids would love numbers and solving equations!

The solution is here once you are ready to check your answers.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.