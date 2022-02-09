These Trendy Sock-Shoes Are Perfect For Wearing Around The House

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you on team “shoes on” or “shoes off” in the house? It’s a battle many people fight in an effort to keep our floors clean while trying to stay comfortable as we walk around our homes. It doesn’t matter if we have hardwood, carpet or some other floor covering — no one wants to track dirt from outside around the house.

Yet, some people (like me) hate the feeling of walking around in just socks. And, hard as it may be to believe, not everyone loves fluffy slippers: they can make feet hot and sweaty. I also like having some extra sole support when I walk around the house, just in case I step on something that hurts (any parent who has kids who love Legos knows the pain I’m talking about here).

Not to mention, some podiatrists say going barefoot all the time isn’t always good for you. Doing so can lead to fungal infections, bunions and hammertoes, Achilles tendonitis and other conditions.

There’s a new product available on Amazon that intends to satisfy both the shoes-on and shoes-off crowds. Fitkicks are a sock-shoe hybrid that combines the comfort of socks with the support of shoes.

Fitkicks are lightweight, foldable shoes meant to be worn every day. They transition seamlessly from inside to outside. The Women’s Barefoot model uses spandex to provide an ergonomic, form-fitting style with minimal bulk. The minimalist slippers slide right onto the foot (with no laces to tie!) and have a convenient pull tab on the back that makes it easy to take them off.

A Flexform rubber sole provides plenty of support and protection for your feet whether you’re working around the house or decide to run some errands around town. They are even suitable for low-impact activities such as yoga, walking and more. Some reviewers have even found them to be great for work, during hikes and in the water.

We also like that Fitkicks come in a variety of styles. The Women’s Barefoot model alone has 14 different colors/patterns available you can choose to go with any outfit you can imagine. They run from $10.75-$35 depending on what size and color you want.

You can also choose other styles of Fitkicks. These include KoziKicks, an indoor/outdoor slipper style with a plush fleece lining; Crossovers, which are great for yoga and dance, and even water shoes — all for $30 or less. They’re an affordable way to keep your feet comfy and safe, so what are you waiting for?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.