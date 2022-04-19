Fleming named as successor to Bishop Warfel

GREAT FALLS — Reverend Jeffrey Michael Fleming, a priest of the Diocese of Helena, has been named as the Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings.

A coadjutor is an assistant bishop with the right of succession.

Bishop Michael Warfel, who has led the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings since 2008, will continue as diocesan bishop until September 2023 when he turns 75 years old, which is the age when bishops are required to turn in their resignation to the Pope.

When he retires, Bishop-elect Fleming will automatically succeed him.

The Diocese of Great-Falls Billings includes 50 parishes and 50 missions that serve a Catholic population of approximately 38,654.

In a news release from the Diocese, Fleming said, “I am humbled and honored by this appointment. I am looking forward to serving alongside Bishop Warfel and learning from the priests, leaders and faithful in the Church of Central and Eastern Montana.”

Fleming was born to Mike and Glenda Fleming in Billings and raised in Belt. He graduated from Carroll College in Helena with degrees in Theology and Religious Education. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1992 and earned a Licentiate in Canon Law (JCL) in 1998 from the Catholic University of America.

Fleming is expected to begin his ministry as Coadjutor Bishop and relocate to the Diocese in June of 2022. A Mass of ordination and welcome at 2:00 PM is planned for June 22, 2022 the Feast of St. Thomas Moore at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls.