Former NBA star Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges in Indiana

NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo is facing gun and drug charges after he was arrested over the weekend.

Indiana State Police arrested Rondo on Sunday following a traffic stop. He's charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

According to police, officers responded to a caller who reported a black 2022 Tesla traveling recklessly on I-65 in Bartholomew County.

A trooper later saw the vehicle entering Jackson County, and initiated a traffic stop. According to court documents, the trooper pulled the car over because there was no license plate on the back of the vehicle.

After identifying 37-year-old Rondo as the driver, the trooper said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Troopers also noticed Rondo had a gun on him despite having a protective order in place against him.

Rondo was arrested and transported to the Jackson County jail, where he paid a bond and was released. A juvenile in Rondo's vehicle was released to a family member.

Rondo will soon be scheduled for an initial appearance in the Jackson County Superior Court. All three charges he is facing are misdemeanors.

Rondo was the 21st pick overall in the 2006 NBA Draft, going to the Phoenix Suns. Rondo's career lasted for 16 years, and he won championships with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

In the NBA, he was a four-time NBA All-Star, earned four NBA All-Defensive Team honors, was named to the 2012 All-NBA Team, and led the league in assists for three years and steals for one.

This story was originally reported by Jordan Mickle at Scripps News Lexington.

SEE MORE: LeBron James sets NBA record with 20th All-Star Game selection

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com