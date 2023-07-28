This giant air-fryer cookie recipe is so easy and delicious

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A few years back, when TikTok was still a pretty young platform, videos featuring a giant air fryer chocolate chip cookie went viral. The video below, from @gabilesser in August 2020, wasn’t the first air fryer giant cookie, but it got 2.3 million views. Today, you can see many videos, both old and new, explaining how to make this easy, warm, delicious cookie and exploring variations on the original.

According to most of these videos, the process is very simple. And recipe pages that have laid out more specific instructions based on the food trend, like The Kitchn, agree. Basically, you use a one-pound pack of whatever cookie dough you like — or make your own.

This recipe works best in a basket-style air fryer. Place it on a liner of some kind — parchment paper will do fine, although you can also use tin foil or buy some of disposable air-fryer liners. You’ll want to press the dough in to fit the liner or create the shape you’re looking for.

Adobe

Then, simply set your air fryer to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. You don’t even need to open your fryer up partway through to rotate the cookie. Kitchn says that at this time and temperature, the top of the cookie gets crispy while the bottom stays ooey, gooey, and soft, so you get the best of both worlds.

There’s nothing like a warm cookie full of chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth, but you could also add ice cream, and maybe a fudge drizzle, whipped cream or other fun toppings to elevate this dessert and turn it into a family favorite. Considering the entire process takes only about 15 minutes if you use store-bought dough, you’ll want to start right away.

Once you’ve mastered traditional chocolate chip cookies, we recommend trying some variations. Some TikTokers get more creative with variations like s’mores cookies or ones that fit particular diets. Online you can find versions like the one from Jar of Lemons, which adds bananas, or the recipe from cookware brand Tefal’s, which incorporates almond and fig. You’ll want to try them all!

