‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Been Renewed For A 19th Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital isn’t closing down any time soon. “Grey’s Anatomy” has just been renewed for its 19th season, meaning we get to follow all of our favorite doctors through another season of trauma — medical and otherwise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed the news with excitement.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes stated.

“Grey’s Anatomy” show runner Krista Vernoff also shared the update on Twitter:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 19 at ABC! https://t.co/3LGK4sU06o — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) January 10, 2022

“Grey’s Anatomy” is the longest-running primetime medical drama ever to air, beating out other popular shows like “E.R” and “House.” It is also ABC’s longest-running current show, so it’s no wonder that news of season 19 is very exciting for fans and cast members alike.

However, there is one person involved in the show who is less enthused about “Grey’s Anatomy” continuing: star Ellen Pompeo.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” Pompeo said in an interview with Insider just last month.

“âI feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'” she continued. “And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

While die-hard fans are glad to see “Grey’s Anatomy” get another reprieve from cancellation, some people are agreeing with Pompeo that the show has run its course.

Twitter user @ThatOnePoes quipped that they’d be so over this character if they were Pompeo:

Ellen Pompeo a better woman than me cos at this point I would’ve killed my character off myself https://t.co/jZ8bZICoVD — Ari (@ThatOnePoes) January 10, 2022

And Twitter user @perfectblue noted that Pompeo could have an entirely different life right now:

kinda crazy that ellen pompeo couldve gone thru pre-med med school a residency and became a full-fledge doctor in the time this show’s been on the air https://t.co/g4kzZrzN3i — jessica (@perfectbIue) January 10, 2022

Twitter user @PshKayUhmNo provided a glimpse into the future if the show keeps getting renewed for another couple decades:

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ has been renewed for Season 39 with Ellen Pompeo returning as Meredith Grey. pic.twitter.com/bJeOpEoPuq — Damnyæl (@PshKayUhmNo) January 11, 2022

We don’t yet know what season 19 will hold, but Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) will be there along with Pompeo, according to Deadline.

New episodes of season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” will pick up again on Thursday, Feb. 24, on ABC. You can also catch up on old seasons on Hulu, Disney+, Star+, fuboTV and more.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.