Growing your Business in 2026

We are bringing in a national marketing consultant to share the latest consumer research and showcase the marketing options available today and what is ultimately driving consumer purchases.

Understanding what’s going on inside and outside your market and what other companies like you are doing to be successful is very valuable.

Our national marketing consultant will share information from an industry perspective on your customers and how some businesses are thriving today.

The marketing and operational challenges you are experiencing are not unique. We will show you the marketing strategy and science behind what successful companies are doing to grow their businesses today.



Influence your perfect customers - and learn how to attract them

Discover proven advertising strategies used by Google and Facebook

Learn future-proof marketing tactics to grow your business

Connect with Western Montana’s top entrepreneurs & decision makers- Lunch on us!

Win a Big Sky Blend interview, Griz Football OR Basketball tickets, and more!

There will be two presentations. Both begin at noon, with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

1. Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Kalispell

Lone Pine State Park - 300 Lone Pine Road

2. Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Missoula

(Courtyard Marriott) - 4559 N. Reserve Street

Complete the form below to register:

Marketing Luncheons First Name Last Name Email Company Phone # Kalispell or Missoula? Submit

This is not a sales presentation. We want you to be successful in the community in which we all live and work - if you are successful, we all win. Our goal is to be a better partner by bringing you the resources necessary to help you grow your business in today’s vast media landscape.

This is a unique opportunity to share very valuable information from an industry perspective on the marketing options that are available today and what might be the best option(s) for you and your business.

