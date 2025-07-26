Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival in Hamilton to continue after wildfire scare

HAMILTON — Nestled south of Hamilton, the Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival has become a summer tradition for over a decade.

Founded by Tari and Mike Conroy, the festival showcases the best of traditional bluegrass music each year. However, this year's 16th annual event faced an unexpected challenge as flames from nearby wildfires threatened to cancel the show.

As campers began pouring into the festival site on Forest Hill Road this past Thursday, Tari and Mike saw smoke nearby.

“We heard the boom,” Tari said. “Then we watched the little tiny smoke come up and with the wind strong we realized it was coming our way."

This was when the Observation Point Fire, south of Hamilton, sparked in just minutes — close to the Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival campsite.

“It wasn’t getting kinda scary, because it was up on the hill here, and the smoke was rolling," Mike said.

As their concern grew, the couples main goal was to keep their guests safe.

"At some point, we were thinking about how many people we had here in a small space. We wondered when we should call it off, as it might not be safe," Tari said.

Thankfully, the quick response from over 13 local fire departments, and outside resources gave them some relief.

"You can’t believe the firefighters,” Mike said. "They came in here and had those huge bombers…I was telling people we were going to charge extra for the air show we put on for them."

The couple started the Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival in 2009 with a vision to bring traditional bluegrass music to the Bitterroot Valley.

"Sixteen years ago, my wife and I had this idea to put on a festival that only featured traditional bluegrass," Mike said.

"You hear a band over here and a band over there,” Tari said. “I told my husband if we had a nickel every time we heard someone enjoy the music, we would be rich people, cause it’s just fun."

With the festival being a summer staple next to wildfires, the Conroys stay prepared,

"Our biggest fear is fire, so we don't allow any open flames," Tari said.

The Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival will share its old-timey mountain feel Friday through Sunday. You can find the schedule here.

