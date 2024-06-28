CDC recommends updated COVID-19, flu shots this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations on Thursday that nearly all Americans over 6 months old get an updated COVID-19 and flu shot this fall.

The CDC said that as soon as updated COVID-19 shots from Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer are available later this year, the public should get an updated vaccine, regardless of past vaccination status.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided updated guidance for COVID-19 vaccine makers, calling for them to formulate a shot that better targets more recent strains of the virus.

The FDA said that fall 2024 COVID-19 vaccines should target the KP.2 variant of the virus, which is a descendant of the JN.1 variant that widely circulated throughout the U.S. during the winter.



Additionally, the CDC said that updated flu shots should be sought in September or October for most people. Pregnant people who are in their third trimester and children who need two doses of the flu vaccine could get a flu vaccine sooner.

The CDC also said some people who are unable to get vaccinated in September or October should consider getting an updated flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

“Our top recommendation for protecting yourself and your loved ones from respiratory illness is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the CDC. “Make a plan now for you and your family to get both updated flu and COVID vaccines this fall, ahead of the respiratory virus season.”