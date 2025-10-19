Cold and flu season is here; doctors see early cases, recommend the flu shot

Respiratory virus season is officially here again and doctors are already seeing some early flu cases in their offices.

“Small numbers, but definitely the flu season is getting started,” said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, Chief Medical Officer, AdventHealth Centra Care.

Symptoms include a cough, runny nose, body aches, fatigue, and fever. It’s estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 people die from the flu each year.

“Influenza is different than your typical cough and cold, upper respiratory virus. It is more severe and it lasts longer. So it could be a week before you start feeling better,” said Hendrix.

To avoid severe symptoms, hospitalizations, and to increase your odds of not getting sick at all, many doctors recommend people get the flu vaccine.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | President Trump gets updated COVID, flu vaccines during physical

“It’s going to reduce the chances of you ending up in the hospital with complications because you’re building up that immunity,” said Hendrix.

“There’s no reason to suffer. If you’ve had bad flu, it’s bad,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, professor at the USF College of Public Health.

“Generally, October is a really good time to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Laura Arline, Chief Quality Officer at BayCare.

They each told the Scripps News Group in Tampa They that getting the vaccine now will help ensure you have good coverage throughout the flu season. Getting vaccinated by the end of October is ideal. Although anytime you’re able to get the shot will give you protection.

“Do it now while you’re thinking about it, while it’s convenient,” said Hendrix.

Anyone 6 months and older is eligible for the shot. As a reminder, it’s normal to experience mild symptoms after a flu shot.

“As you know, the flu shots sometimes can make you feel little crummy. They’re supposed to. Your immune system is actually acknowledging the presence of the flu shot, and you can feel a little bit crummy,” said Roberts.

RELATED STORY | Flu deaths among US children reach 15-year high, CDC reports

Other ways to avoid getting sick include frequent hand washing and avoiding being around people who are sick.

“But also, getting plenty of sleep, right? People who don’t get that 7 hours of sleep a night are at increased risk of upper respiratory viruses, including the flu," said Hendrix. "People who don’t have a nice, balanced diet. So all these different aspects of healthy living, regular exercise, these things can all keep you healthy and help prevent you from getting the flu when you’re exposed to those viruses."

This story was originally published by Larissa Scott with the Scripps News Group in Tampa.