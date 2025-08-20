RFK Jr. alleges big pharma behind AAP’s COVID vaccine guidance for children

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has accused the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) of engaging in a "pay-to-play scheme" after the organization released updated guidance on childhood COVID-19 vaccines.

For decades, the AAP’s vaccine schedule has followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, this year the CDC no longer recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children. In response, the AAP issued guidance urging parents of children aged 6 to 23 months to continue vaccinating their children against COVID-19.

The AAP also recommends COVID-19 shots for children ages 2 to 17 who are at high risk of severe illness.

Kennedy alleges that the AAP has a conflict of interest, noting that some of the largest donors to its Friends of Children Fund are manufacturers of COVID-19 and other childhood vaccines. He specifically named Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

RELATED STORY | Upcoming White House health report stirs debate over kids’ diets and food Ads

"These four companies make virtually every vaccine on the CDC-recommended childhood vaccine schedule," Kennedy said. "AAP is angry that CDC has eliminated corporate influence in decisions over vaccine recommendations and returned CDC to gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine laser-focused on children’s health."

Kennedy further claimed the AAP’s updated recommendations are “corporate-friendly,” and added: "The Trump Administration believes in free speech and AAP has a right to make its case to the American people. But AAP should follow the lead of HHS and disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate entanglements and those of its journal—Pediatrics—so that Americans may ask whether the AAP’s recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors."

The AAP responded to Kennedy's accusations.

"This attack on the integrity of pediatricians is unfortunate, but it does not change the facts. For nearly a century, the American Academy of Pediatrics' mission has focused on one thing: following the science to best protect children's health," the AAP said in a statement. "Our immunization recommendations are rooted in decades of peer-reviewed science by the nation's leading health experts. We are transparent about our funders, follow rigorous conflict-of-interest disclosures and maintain safeguards to ensure the integrity and independence of our guidance. We welcome an opportunity to sit down with the Secretary to review our recommendations and restore our seat at the table."

On its website, the AAP states it "accepts financial and in-kind support from corporations, foundations, individuals, and other organizations only if such acceptance would not pose a conflict of interest and in no way impair the AAP’s objectivity, influence, priorities, and actions."

Both the AAP and CDC assert their vaccine recommendations are guided by the latest science.

While the decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine ultimately rests with families and their doctors, the CDC’s update raises questions about insurance coverage for childhood vaccines. The AAP has stated that insurance companies should continue to cover COVID-19 vaccinations for children if parents choose to have them vaccinated.