Here's which vehicles are built at the 3 plants in the UAW strike

The United Auto Workers union went on strike at midnight Friday against the Big Three Detroit automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, with workers walking off the line at three plants in the U.S.

The plants are located in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri and produce some of the best-selling vehicles for all three brands.

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan

That plant produces the Ford Ranger and the Ford Bronco, which are two of Ford's best-selling vehicles.

According to Ford's first-quarter report, the Bronco brand sales were up 18.3%.

The Ford Michigan Assembly Plant opened in 1967 and employs about 4,900 employees.

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio

Located right near the border of Michigan, the Toledo Assembly Complex has two plants.

They produce the Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

General Motors Wentzville Assembly in Wentzville, Missouri

GM's Wentzville plant opened in 1983 and produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, both of which are some of the best-selling mid-size pickups in the country.

It also produces the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans, which are used as fleet vehicles and are also in high demand.

This story was originally published at Scripps News Detroit.

SEE MORE: These are the most stolen vehicles in the US

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com