Heroic rescue: Bystander helps save man swept over waterfalls in Glacier National Park

KALISPELL — A man is alive after a substantial fall in Glacier National Park thanks to the efforts of a fast-acting bystander, park rangers and Two Bear Air Rescue.

On Thursday, a man fell from an overlook into McDonald Creek before he was swept over a set of waterfalls, according to Two Bear Air Rescue.

A bystander found him face down in the water and jumped into action by turning him over, pulling him to a shallow section and starting CPR.

After a short stint of CPR, the victim had a "return of spontaneous circulation," according to Two Bear Air Rescue.

WATCH THE RESCUE:

When the air rescue team arrived, they hoisted the victim into their helicopter and flew him to safety.

He was stabilized and taken to the hospital by an awaiting ALERT helicopter.

"We commend the quick action of the bystander whose actions saved the victims life. We wish the victim a full and speedy recovery," Two Bear Air Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

In the post, they said this is the second river call in the last few days with life saving CPR by a citizen.