State AA boys: Missoula Hellgate 'said we would do it,' then conquered Billings West for title

BUTTE — The boys Class AA state championship was at the Butte Civic Center on Saturday night and it was the Missoula Hellgate Knights who dominated the Billings West Golden Bears 70-50 to claim their first championship since 2020 when they were co-champions, and their first outright championship since 2013.

The Knights roared out to a 6-0 lead in the opening four minutes of the game until the Golden Bears finally got rolling. They went on to close the gap but it was Hellgate who led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

It was a back and forth second quarter but the Knights who ended up stretching their lead to go up two possessions, 30-25 at the half.

In the third quarter it was Hellgate who took over, outscoring Billings West 17-9 to go up 47-34 heading into the final eight minutes, and from there the writing was on the wall.

The Knights continued to roll in the fourth quarter largely thanks to Connor Dick's monstrous 28 point game as Hellgate outscored the Golden Bears 23-16 over the final eight minutes on their way to a 70-50 route to win the state title in style.

Hellgate was led by Connor Dick who finished his massive game with 28 points and 18 of them coming in the second half. Billings West was led by Cooper Tyson who finished with 16 points.

The 2023 state title is Hellgates first since 2020 when they were named co-champions with Billings Skyview and their first outright title since 2013.

