Western AA boys: Missoula Hellgate, Kalispell Glacier advance through semifinals

KALISPELL — The Western AA divisional boys basketball tournament had the semifinal matches at Flathead High School on Friday. Here are the recaps along with highlights in the video above:

Missoula Hellgate 55, Helena Capital 40

The first semifinal of the day featured the No. 1 seed Hellgate Knights comfortably handling the No. 4 seed Capital Bruins. The Knights closed out the first quarter up 13-5 and only grew that lead to go up 28-13 at the half.

From there Hellgate coasted to the fourth quarter where they led 39-26 and then ultimately rode out their early lead to a huge 55-40 win to punch their ticket to the championship game in style. Hellgate was led by Connor Dick who dropped 21 points on the day, including two monstrous dunks in the first half.

Capital was led by Joey Michelotti who finished the game with nine.

Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena 41

The second semifinal of the day had the No. 3 seed Glacier Wolfpack defeating the No. 2 seed Helena Bengals. Glacier closed out the first quarter up 13-9 and held that lead into the half where they led 24-21.

At the end of the third quarter Glacier had extended their lead to go up 35-28.

The Bengals matched the Wolfpack in fourth quarter points with 13, but it proved to be too little too late and Glacier went on to close out the game 48-41 to secure their spot in the championship game.

Glacier was led by Cohen Kastelitz who had 13 points and magnets in his hands that led to 18 rebounds. Helena was led by Jaxan Lieberg who also finished with 13 points.

