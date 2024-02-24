Western B boys: Missoula Loyola dominates Florence, Anaconda tops Eureka in overtime

PABLO — Missoula Loyola and Anaconda will meet for the Western B boys basketball divisional championship Saturday after both won semifinal games Friday at Salish Kootenai College.

The Rams dominated Florence for a 61-36 win, while Anaconda outlasted Eureka 45-43 in overtime.

Missoula Loyola 61, Florence 36

The top-ranked reigning Class B state champion Missoula Loyola Rams continued their dominant run through the Western B, routing rival Florence 61-36 in Friday's semifinal round.

Loyola, which led just 27-17 at halftime but blew the game open with a 24-point third quarter, used a balanced offensive attack, with Jamo Kendrick and Reynolds Johnston each scoring 15 points. Ethan Stack added 12, Jack Clevenger had eight and Talen Reynolds seven.

The Rams will play Anaconda for the divisional title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Florence was paced by Tyler Abbott with 10 points. The Falcons will play Arlee in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Warriors defeated Plains 82-53 in a loser-out game Friday.

Anaconda 45, Eureka 43, OT

River Hurley scored five points in overtime to help Anaconda to a 45-43 win over Eureka in the semifinal round of the Western B divisional tournament Friday.

The Copperheads and Lions played to a 40-40 tie through regulation, with Eureka rallying from a 35-30 deficit after three quarters to force the extra frame.

Hurley scored all five of Anaconda's overtime points to finish with a game-high 22. He made 7 of 8 free throw attempts 3 of 4 in overtime. Cael Mikalatos and Wade Dahood each added six points for Anaconda, which will met Missoula Loyola in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Parker Bates paced Eureka with 12 points, and Braden Casazza added 11. The Lions fall to loser-out play with the loss and will meet Thompson Falls at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday loser-out scores

Thompson Falls 76, St. Ignatius 59

Arlee 82, Plains 53