City of Bigfork celebrates girls basketball state championship with parade

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Valkyries just capped off their perfect undefeated season with the schools first ever girls basketball state championship and the city of Bigfork decided to celebrate their title win with a parade.

"I think the community has really shown their love and support, so that was really cool, they’ve been awesome every game," said senior Scout Nadeau. "It was just really cool to see the whole community out there and everybody supporting in this little small town."

And when the final buzzer sounded in the Valkyries 49-37 state championship win, Nadeau knows nothing compares to the feeling.

"It was insane, it was crazy, I didn’t know what to do with myself, I just started crying and ever since then it still feels pretty surreal that we won," said Nadeau with a smile. "I mean it hasn’t really hit me whole lot yet, when I was on the court it kinda did and now its just like, oh my gosh.

Sophomore Braden Gunlock who led the team with 22 points in the title game has been following the team ever since her mom became a part of the program eleven years ago, and now her childhood dream has become a reality.

"It feels really good, I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was just watching them play," said Gunlock. "It just feels really good to actually win it for the first time for Bigfork girls basketball."

While overjoyed with the schools first girls basketball state title, achieved alongside both her younger sister as a teammate and mom as the head coach, Gunlock already has her eyes set on the future.

"We’re super young and I hope we can win more," said a confident Gunlock. "And we are going to class A next year so that’ll be a step up but I don’t think much will change."

The Bigfork Valkryies defeated Big Timber 49-37 in the Class B State Championship on March 11th. The school will be moving up into Class A next year as the Valkyries look to carry their Class B success with them.

