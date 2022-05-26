State A softball: Lewistown, Corvallis, Butte Central start with first-round wins

HAMILTON — Here are the results from the first day of the State A softball tournament in Hamilton. Scores, pairings and brackets from the State A tournament can be found here.

Butte Central 4, Polson 3 (8 innings)

Butte Central, the No. 3 seed from the Southwest A, opened up the tournament with a 4-3 win over defending champion Polson on Thursday.

Polson was the No. 2 seed from the Northwest A.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Butte Central players and coaches celebrate after the Maroons topped Polson in the first round of the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.

Brooke Badovinac scored Sofee Thatscher on a double in the top of the eighth inning to drive home the game-winning run for the Maroons.

Butte Central will play No. 1 seed Havre at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Polson will play the loser of Columbia Falls and Lewistown on Friday at 9 a.m.

Corvallis 9, Ronan 3

Corvallis defeated Ronan 9-3 in the second game of the day to advance to the next round of the State A tournament.

Gabby Krueger hit a pair of home runs to lead Corvallis offensively while Macee Greenwood also hit a home run and led the way on the mound for the Blue Devils.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Corvallis' Gabby Krueger (7) runs to home plate to celebrate with teammates after hitting a home run against Ronan in the first round of the State A softball tournament on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Hamilton.

After Corvallis built an 8-0 lead, Ronan scored three runs in the sixth inning to keep things interesting but that was as close as they got.

Corvallis will take on Billings Central later on Thursday, while Ronan will play on Friday at 11 a.m.

Lewistown 7, Livingston 6

Despite entering the bottom of the seventh down by three, Lewistown rallied back and topped Livingston 7-6 to advance to the next round of the State A softball tournament.

Anna Vanek drove in the game-winning run for Lewistown on an error in the field from Livingston as the Eagles walked the game off.

Lewistown will take on top-seed Columbia Falls at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Livingston will play the loser of Havre and Butte Central on Friday at 11 a.m.