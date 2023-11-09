Kalispell Glacier volleyball embracing underdog mentality heading into state

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Glacier volleyball team just won the Western AA divisional tournament. Now, the Wolfpack are preparing to chase down their first-ever volleyball state title.

"It was the best feeling. It was almost bittersweet because we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we like made it,'" said junior Kenedee Moore. "But it was like, 'Wow, we really just accomplished something really big out there and as a team.' And we just had a kind of rough week coming in with injuries and sickness, but beating that team and being there as a team, it just felt like we were so close and relieving, just amazing."

Moore led the team in the championship match with 19 digs and, although elated about the win, knows the job is far from finished.

"We're excited. We know what we have to do, and we have a great game plan and everybody's been focused at practice," said Moore. "I think we just know we have a job, and we're gonna go get it done and give our best. I know we're definitely one of the underdogs there, but I think we've got a great run at it."

Senior Ella Farrell, who scored the winning point in the final set of the divisional championship game over Helena, attributes her team's drive as the factor in their success.

"We have a team that just likes to go out and hustles for wins," said Farrell. "And when we lose, we don't get down on ourselves and we keep going."

As for what led to Glacier capturing the first Western AA divisional title in program history:

"I think it goes back to the community we have here, practicing with them every day and bus rides and stuff — like building that community, I guess, really helps you," said Farrell. "Because when it doesn't go the way you want it, I mean, you have people that you fall back on and you know they're gonna help you out."

Despite being the No. 1 seed from the West, the Wolfpack are fully embracing the underdog mentality heading into the Class AA state tournament.

"I feel like people expect us to be an underdog and I definitely want to live up to that title," said Farrell.

Glacier has the first step in pursuit of a state title when it takes on the Bozeman Hawks at 10 a.m. Thursday in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.