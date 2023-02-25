Western A boys: Frenchtown and Butte Central secure spots in the championship game

RONAN — The Western A divisional boys basketball semifinals got underway at Ronan High School on Friday. Here are the recaps along with the highlights in the video above:

Frenchtown 47, Hamilton 45

The first semifinal featured the battle of the Broncs between the No. 2 Southwest A Hamilton Broncs, and the No. 4 Southwest A Frenchtown Broncs, and it was Frenchtown who proved to be the superior Bronc with a 47-45 win thanks to a buzzer-beater layup from junior Eli Quinn to win the game.

Senior Connor Michaud led Frenchtown with 18 points. At the half Hamilton led 26-24. In the third quarter Hamilton led by as much as 14, but Frenchtown began their comeback and trailed by only seven going into the fourth quarter.

With just two minutes to play Frenchtown took their first lead since early in the first half. With under a minute to play, things were all tied at 45 apiece, and after Hamilton missed a potentially game-winning free throw, it was Quinn who played the role of the hero for Frenchtown with his buzzer-beating game winner.

Senior Asher Magness led Hamilton with 16.

Frenchtown, who secured a spot at the State A tournament, will now play in the championship game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. against Butte Central. Hamilton will play Browning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in a loser-out game with the winner advancing to state.

Butte Central 60, Dillon 57

The second semifinal was a matchup between the No. 1 Southwest A Butte Central Maroons and the No. 3 Southwest A Dillon Beavers, and it was Butte Central who booked their ticket to the championship game with a 60-57 win.

Senior Dougie Peoples carried the Maroons with over half of their points and finished the game with 33. At halftime, Dillon led 22-19.

Butte Central took over in the third quarter and led 37-30 going into the fourth, and despite the late push from the Beavers, they held onto to their lead for the win.

Senior Eli Nourse led the Beavers with 18.

Butte Central will now play in the championship game against Frenchtown. Dillon will take on Columbia Falls at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in a loser-out game.