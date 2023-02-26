Western A: Frenchtown girls, Butte Central bring home top prize

RONAN — The Western A divisional championship games took place at Ronan High School on Saturday night. Here are the recaps along with the highlights in the video above:

Frenchtown girls 49, Hamilton 42

In the girls championship it was the battle of the Broncs featuring Frenchtown and Hamilton, and it was Frenchtown who came out on top with a 49-42 win thanks to stout defense and a huge 21-point game from junior Madison Kaufman.

Freshman Mason Quinn was just behind Kaufman with 16. At the half it was Hamilton who led the tight contest 22-20.

At the end of the third quarter Frenchtown began building some separation and led 35-31. From their it held the lead and kept Hamilton's offense in check until surrendering a couple late 3s, but it was too little too late as Frenchtown proved to be the better Broncs on this night.

Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 15.

Butte Central boys 72, Frenchtown 65

In the boys championship it was Butte Central battling Frenchtown, and it was Butte Central that came away with the 72-65 win thanks to an absolutely monstrous 41-point game from senior Dougie Peoples.

Peoples had almost 30 more than his next-closest teammate accounting for over half of the teams points. At the half the two teams were locked in a stalemate tied at 31 apiece.

At the end of the third quarter the two sides were still all tied up with neither able to build any separation, but it was Peoples' 23 fourth quarter points that proved to be the difference, putting the team on his back and securing the win for Butte Central.

Junior Eli Quinn led the Broncs with 22 points.

In the girls third place game it was the No. 1 Southwest Dillon who defeated the No. 1 Northwest Browning 58-30 to secure a spot at State. In the boys third place game it was the No. 3 Southwest Dillon who defeated the No.2 Southwest Hamilton 41-39 in overtime.

State for Class A will be hosted in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse starting March 9.

