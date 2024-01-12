Whitefish sprint star Brooke Zetooney elated to continue track career at Montana

WHITEFISH — Brooke Zetooney has been a force on the track for the Whitefish Bulldogs for the last three years. Now, with just her senior season remaining, the sprinter is committed to take her talents to the next level with the Montana Grizzlies.

"That's where I felt God brought me to go," said Zetooney, who signed with the Grizzlies in November. "I had that feeling when I first did my visit, especially with coach Doug (Fraley) , I love him, he's an awesome coach. And when I was there, I just felt really comfortable."

The three-time reigning Class A winner in the girls 100 meters and 10-time gold medal winner is elated about her commitment, but it might be the rest of her family who is even more excited.

Brooke Zetooney / Contributed Brooke Zetooney is pitcutred with her family on her official signing day at Whitefish High School in November 2023.

"When I told them that I was wanting to commit there, my mom that same day went and got Griz gear," said Zetooney with a smile. "So they're really excited too and it's really special to share that with them and be so close to home."

As for what the future has in store for running at the collegiate level, Zetooney can’t wait to elevate her game.

"I’m most looking forward to improving and then just building relationships with people that could push me, I just like to be pushed," said Zetooney. "And I think it'll be a cool experience because, honestly, I know it's going to be a lot harder and a different experience than it was in high school. But I think it's going to be fun to see where I can go."

Before Zetooney begins her collegiate career in Missoula, she’ll hope to help lead the Bulldogs girls track team to the second state title of her career.

