Photos: 2021-2022 state wrestling championships

The 2021-2022 wrestling season concluded with the MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.

The Kalispell Flathead boys won the Class AA title, while the Flathead girls won the girls tournament. Sidney took first the Class A tournament for the fifth straight time, while Huntley Project prevailed in Class B. In Class C, Circle collected its fifth straight team title. Photo by: Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports
