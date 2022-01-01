Photos: MHSA State Wrestling - Friday

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

The MHSA all-class state wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena in Billings, with early girls rounds beginning on Thursday and the full tournament beginning on Friday. The tournaments were in separate locations in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Isaiah Dunk/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next