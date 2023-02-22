Ronan girls wrestling already state champions in program's second year

RONAN — The Ronan girls wrestling program has only existed for two years, yet already they hold the title of state champions and their team shared all that led to the incredible achievement.

"Something that we kinda pride ourselves on is just improving day by day," said head wrestling coach Dylan Kramer. "We just gotta show up to the room, do our best, work hard, improve, and that’s all you can ask for."

When it came to adding the girls program Kramer was impressed with how the kids handled the change.

"They just decided, you know what, we’re one program. They just immediately kinda grouped up, had each others backs, boys and girls," said Kramer. "So to watch them have that team mentality, regardless whether it’s a boy or a girl, they just supported each other all year and kinda just rallied around each other."

One wrestler who had no experience until last year is truly grateful she decided to give the sport a try.

"I mean you go into the first practice and you think everybody’s crazy," said sophomore Katie Dolence. "You have no idea why people are doing it, but if you fit you fit and you really do just start to love it."

It's a sentiment shared by Dolence's teammate and individual state champion Tirza Two Teeth who’s been wrestling since she was four.

"I like the teammates, you meet a lot of people around the state," said Two Teeth. You travel with them and it’s really fun hanging out with them, practicing with them, and building up because they encourage you and move you forward."

And when it comes to this years state championship assistant coach Cameron Neiss knows just how impactful it is.

"I told them though that they wrote themselves in the history books," said Neiss. "And that’s something that can never be taken away so I think it’s huge, I think it’s gonna have a vast impact on the future of Ronan wrestling.

Although she's played all sports from softball to basketball, Dolence says nothing compared to the feeling of winning state.

"It was just pure happiness, I don’t think I ever felt so excited in my life," said Dolence with a big smile. "You just wanna jump up and yell and just be there with your team, you really feel proud of ever body around you."

And looking ahead the team has nothing but high expectations.

"I think it’s just, it’s gonna continue on and I hope we all do our bests and I hope that next years even better."

