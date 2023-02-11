Watch Now

State B-C wrestling: With strong semifinal presence, Huntley Project shoots to Day 1 lead

Posted at 9:03 PM, Feb 10, 2023
BILLINGS — Huntley Project jumped out to a comfortable lead during the first day of the Class B-C wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, pushing seven into Saturday's semifinal round.

Baylor Burton (103 pounds), Gavin Nedens (120), Cooper Lane (132), Hayden Ramaeker (138), Tucker Kaczmarek (145), Wylee Lindeen (160) and Garrett Sholley (170) all advanced to the semis for the Red Devils, who are seeking their second straight team championship and the eighth in program history.

Nedens and Lane both won individual titles last season for the Project. The Red Devils enter Saturday with 103 points, giving them a comfortable advantage over second-place Three Forks (77.5 points) and third-place Eureka (65).

For first-day highlights from Class B-C, see the video above.

For first-day results, click here.

