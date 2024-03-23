'I just want to keep winning': Bigfork baseball savoring first victory in program history

BIGFORK — As high school baseball begins its second season in the Treasure State, Bigfork has joined in on the fun. And the Vikings now have their first high school baseball team in school history.

"Being the first year at Bigfork for a school that’s been around since 1932," said head coach Dave Romano, "to think about all the guys and girls that came before that didn't have the opportunity. It's really exciting to be part of that, so at end of the day with the kids that are here and are working hard, it's been great."



After two weeks of practice — all indoors due to weather and poor field conditions — the Vikings played first game in program history last Monday and beat Ronan 4-3 in extra innings.

"Definitely a little pressure to get that first win instead of a loss for us," said junior captain Liam Benson. "It's a little more pressure, but we got the job done."

Fellow captain Grady Campbell knows how much it means to start the season with a win, and can feel the energy on the team and around the school.

"It was a blast. I had a lot of people come up to me in school, just teammates and stuff and (saying), 'Man, I want to get out there again,'" said Campbell.

"Everyone had a super fun time and I guess it was exciting to finally get out there you know? I mean practice isn't always going to be the fun part of baseball, it's always going to be playing the games and so it was awesome."

Romano, who has over 15 years of coaching experience at the Babe Ruth level in Montana and over 30 total years across Arizona and California, knows this group has what it takes to be special.

"The thing that got me most excited about this group was how much camaraderie there was," said Romano with a smile. "They're rooting each other on, they're pushing each other, they're giving each other grief, just razzing each other.

"So just the camaraderie that's there, the desire, the hard work. I mean, it's a group that's dedicated and determined and they've got the desire to do what it takes."

And that desire is on full display from all 13 players, who have developed chemistry during their first couple weeks of practice and already have their eyes set on state.

"Just that we all have the same goal in mind, and we all work hard," said Benson. "I would say the goal is the state championship."

The best part about the team starting their season 1-0 is the chance to be 2-0, and with the taste of winning still fresh, the Vikings hope to keep it rolling.

"Winning, I mean, I just want to keep winning, honestly," said Campbell. "The goal, the long-term goal, is obviously state and so I'm excited."