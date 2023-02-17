Kalispell Flathead, Glacier basketball teams split crosstown doubleheader

KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead hosted a crosstown doubleheader on Thursday against Kalispell Glacier. The girls teams kicked the night off first and were followed by the boys in a packed Flathead High School gym.

The girls game was close from start to finish but it was Flathead who pulled through late in the fourth quarter for a 41-34 victory. As for the boys game, Glacier controlled most of the game, and despite the score getting close late in the third the Wolfpack ultimately prevailed with a 42-35 win.

The first game was a rather slow start for both teams until Glaciers junior Sarah Downs got things going for the Wolfpack with a mid-range jumper to put them on the board. The first half yielded little scoring but it was Glacier who led 13-10 going into the break.

Following a low scoring first half, Flathead senior guard Maddy Moy got the home crowd fired up with a huge 3-pointer to give her team a two possession lead halfway through the third quarter.

Glacier stayed right with Flathead until the quarter closed thanks to clutch plays, like a jumper that was nothing but net from freshman guard Karly Allen.

But Flathead was swift to answer with beautiful passing plays like one connection from junior guard Kennedy Moore to junior forward Akila Kubi. Flathead began to rain it down in the fourth quarter with 3s including a swish from senior guard Avery Chouinard that sent fans into a frenzy.

Downs led the Wolfpack with 10 points, while Flathead's Maddy Moy led her team and all players with 14 points.

Glacier tried to hang with Flathead late in the fourth quarter and made it a two possession game but it ended up being too little too late. Moy's three second half 3s ultimately proved to much for the Wolfpack to overcome and Flathead went on to win.

It was a slower start for the boys as well, but Glacier held a slight edge throughout the first quarter. But then it was Glacier that gained all the momentum thanks to a dunk from Noah Dowler that got the Wolfpack team firing on all cylinders and led to a 19-12 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Flathead's Josh Eagleton weaved his way through Wolfpack defenders en route to a slick layup to cut into Glacier's lead. Shortly after teammate Korbin Eaton went on a tear with a 3 followed by an old-fashioned three-point-play that made it a one-possession game.

Flathead's Noah Cummings led the team and all players with 16 points, while Glacier's Cohen Kastelitz led his squad with 12 points.

Although Flathead brought it close at the end, it was Glacier who came away with the win to complete a regular-season sweep of the Braves.

