Watch Now

Actions

Kalispell Glacier boys, Flathead girls take Round 1 of crosstown basketball

Glacier basketball.jpg
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 00:49:58-05

KALISPELL — Kalispell played host to its first crosstown basketball games of the season between Glacier High and Flathead High.

The Wolfpack boys won 72-35 while the Flathead girls won 44-37.

Xavier Stout led Glacier with 14 points while Tyler McDonald added 11. The Wolfpack improved to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in Western AA play. Slate Burrington led Flathead with 10 as the Braves fell to 0-9 and 0-5 in league play.

Kennedy Moore paced Flathead with 17 points while Kenedee Moore led Glacier with 20 points. Flathead improved to 6-2 and 3-2 in league play while Glacier fell to 2-7 and 1-4.

For full highlights, check out the video above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App