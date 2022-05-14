Watch

Missoula Hellgate celebrates 7 student-athletes with signing day

Posted at 11:51 PM, May 13, 2022
MISSOULA — Earlier this week on Wednesday, Missoula Hellgate High School celebrated seven student-athletes who signed to continue their athletic careers in college.

Four of the students signed to continue their careers in cross country and track and field. Jackson Triepke signed with the United States Coast Guard Academy (Connecticut), Emmaline Derry signed with Colorado College, Aven Roberts signed with Willamette University (Oregon) and Isabel Munro signed with Vassar College (New York).

For volleyball, Jordan Freer signed with Pacific Lutheran University (Washington). Cameron McNelis signed with the University of Indianapolis for men's soccer and Trey Mattson was the lone in-state signee as he signed with Montana Tech's golf program.

