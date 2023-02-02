Missoula Hellgate recognizes eight student-athletes on Signing Day

MISSOULA — Wednesday was National Signing Day around the country, and over at Missoula Hellgate High School, eight students were celebrated for their futures in athletics.

The Knights recognized students for cross country, track and field, volleyball, basketball and lacrosse Wednesday morning.

Some athletes will stay in Missoula to compete at the University of Montana, while others will head to other states like California, Minnesota, Washington, New York and Colorado.

Among those attending UM will be reigning Class AA state pole vault champion Hannah Moses who will compete in track and field for the Grizzlies. Henry Hess signed to compete in lacrosse for the Griz as well.

"It was probably last season when I just started PR'ing a ton and I started just really falling in love with pole vault specifically, and then a bunch of people just started reaching out and I was shocked and super excited," Moses said about her opportunity to compete in college. "It feels really good, it takes a lot of stress off and makes me really excited."

Basketball standout Alex Covill was celebrated for her signing with Washington State, Julianne Lane signed for lacrosse at Dominican University of California, Daniel Wiltse signed for cross country and track and field at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Clare Castleberry signed to Fort Lewis College in Colorado for cross country and track and field and Camille Sherrill signed to play volleyball at Colorado College.

Finneas Colescott signed to run cross country and track and field at Columbia University in New York, making his trek from the Garden City the farthest of the bunch.

Signing day is always a day to celebrate local athletes who are set for their next step in their sporting careers, and for the students, it's a special time to celebrate with family, friends and their peers.

"It means a lot," Colescott said. "I feel like we've all come a long way with COVID and everything it's been kind of uncertain for a while and I feel like it's a good celebration and really happy for everybody to come out and celebrate. We've all worked pretty hard and it's just time to celebrate that."

