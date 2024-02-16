Missoula Hellgate sweeps Sentinel at Dahlberg Arena

MISSOULA — In the final crosstown games of the regular season in Missoula, it was a Hellgate sweep over the rival Sentinel Spartans.

The Knights boys and girls both walked away with victories Thursday evening at Dahlberg Arena in an electric atmosphere with both student sections out in full force. The Hellgate girls won a thriller, 41-38, while the Knights boys continued to roll with a 65-38 win.

In the girls game, Hellgate led by as much as 10 but Sentinel trimmed it to a two-point game with 1:02 to go after a rebound and put-back by Mo Mastro. After each team missed shots late, Alix Mund went 1 for 2 at the free throw line to make it 41-38 with nine seconds to go, and the Spartans were unable to get their final shot attempt to go as the Knights erupted in celebration.

Chloe Larsen led Hellgate with 12 points while Mund and Elly Reed each scored eight. The Knights improved to 10-6 overall and 8-4 in the Western AA with the win.

Emily McElmurry led Sentinel with 17 points as the Spartans fell to 7-9 and 4-8.

In the boys game, it was all Hellgate from the jump as Easton Sant got hot and never cooled off. Hellgate led 28-13 at halftime before completely blowing it open in the second half to complete the sweep of Sentinel on the season.

Sant finished with 20 points while Zane Gillhouse added 17 as Hellgate won its 14th game in a row and improved to 15-1 and 12-0 in conference play.

Grady Walker led Sentinel with 11 as the Spartans dropped to 8-8 and 4-8. For full highlights from Thursday's game, check out the video above.