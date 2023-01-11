Sentinel girls, Big Sky boys take opening crosstown basketball matchups in Missoula

MISSOULA — The first crosstown basketball meetings of the season got underway on Tuesday evening as Missoula Big Sky hosted Missoula Sentinel.

The Spartan girls kicked off the night with a 50-44 victory over the Eagles while the Big Sky boys topped Sentinel 57-42.

In the girls game, Emily McElmurry led the way for Sentinel (5-1, 3-0 Western AA) with 16 points, Olivia Huntsinger poured in 11 and CC Size added 10. Freshman Avory Decoite led the game with 19 points for Big Sky while Sadie McGuinn added 12 and Audrey Hale scored 11 for the Eagles (2-4, 0-3).

In the boys game, Josiah Cuaresma led everyone with 25 points including a momentum-shifting dunk in the first quarter. Owen McGuinn added nine points for the Eagles (2-5, 1-2 Western AA).

Patrick Sale led Sentinel (2-5, 1-2) with 13 points.

